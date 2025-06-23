Queens Of The Stone Age: Win Here!

101 WRIF is excited to present Queens Of The Stone Age when they bring “The Catacombs Tour” to The Fox Theatre for a show on October 3. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 27 , and we have your shot to go for FREE!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 11:50pm, June 23 and 11:59pm, July 13, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on July 14, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Queens Of The Stone Age on October 3. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.