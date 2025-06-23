Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Stock Up Your Summer With Faygo

Wipeouts & Faygo: The only things dropping this summer. House of Faygo is shaking things up—literally. If you’ve seen the latest video of our girl Jade riding in strong on…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
Faygo
Faygo

Wipeouts & Faygo: The only things dropping this summer. House of Faygo is shaking things up—literally. If you’ve seen the latest video of our girl Jade riding in strong on her scooter to deliver the ultimate summer message—stock your coolers with Faygo! You also saw her take a not-so-graceful exit. Scooter down. Pride bruised. Pop intact.
Because no matter how chaotic summer gets, Faygo is the one thing that always sticks the landing. From the new Super Pop to Bubble Pop, and all the classics in between, there’s a flavor for every vibe and every wipeout.

Pro tip: Coolers are for pop. Scooters…maybe not for everyone. Grab your favorite Faygo at retailers near you and rock Faygo wherever you go—even if you're going face-first into the ground. Hey, if you want to rep your love for pop, new FAYGO merch just dropped. Check it out here!

faygoFaygo Pop
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
Summer Of Loud: The Riff Backstage Pass!
UncategorizedSummer Of Loud: The Riff Backstage Pass!Doug Warner
Prices Fluctuate Like The Stock Market At China’s Beer Exchange Bar
UncategorizedPrices Fluctuate Like The Stock Market At China’s Beer Exchange BarCort Freeman
Texas Man Learns He Was Married Without His Knowledge
UncategorizedTexas Man Learns He Was Married Without His KnowledgeCort Freeman
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect