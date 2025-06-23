Blood Brothers Brewery Launches Metallica Beer to Mark ‘Load’ Album Remaster

A new pale ale hits stores on June 19 as Blood Brothers Brewery teams with metal giants Metallica. The brew, Until It Sips, marks the remastered Load album's release. The band's All Within My Hands charity will get 10% of what buyers spend. This collaboration celebrates music and craft brewing while fostering community engagement and supporting charitable causes.

Brewers picked Citra, Simcoe, and Cascade hops for this 5.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) drink. You can scan the can's QR code to watch Kirk Hammett show off the new box set.

"In concert with the reissue of the super deluxe boxset of Load, we have teamed up with metal superstars Metallica to forge a beer befitting of this audio payload!" stated Blood Brothers Brewing on their website.

They named the beer after "Until It Sleeps," Load's first hit track. When the band released it on June 4, 1996, Load shot to Billboard's top spot. First-week sales hit 680,000, and the album later went five times platinum.

Sound wizards Greg Fidelman and Reuben Cohen worked their magic on the remaster. Music buffs can get more than 200 fresh tracks, including raw demos, stage shows, and an extended version of "The Outlaw Torn."

You can choose from seven ways to own the new Load: a basic CD, a triple CD pack, vinyl records, a massive box set, an old-school cassette, or digital files. The box set's the big one. It's stuffed with hundreds of extra songs.