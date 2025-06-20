Oasis Warns Fans About Social Media Ticket Sellers

Oasis is once again reminding their fans about buying tickets on the secondary market for their massive reunion tour, which kicks off on July 4.



In a post via Instagram, they say in the caption, "Spare tickets? @twickets are the official ticket resale partner for Oasis Live ‘25. Wanting to buy? Be aware of fraudulent sellers on social media… Tickets can ONLY be resold legally, at face value, through Twickets or Ticketmaster."

Oasis made headlines when it was announced that tickets to their reunion tour sold on the secondary market on unapproved platforms for higher than face value would be canceled. When asked on X (formerly Twitter) what he thought of tickets being canceled, Liam Gallagher responded, "I don't make the rules. We're trying to do the right thing. It is what it is. I'm the singer. Get off my case."

As previously reported, Oasis' tour promoters said in October 2024 that they would begin canceling any tickets sold on the secondary market on unapproved platforms for higher than face value. This meant that nearly 50,000 tickets would be canceled.



Promoters Live Nation and SJM noted that this figure, while large, only accounts for about four percent of the tickets Oasis has sold, so far, for their reunion tour.



A spokesperson for promoters Live Nation and SJM told the BBC, "These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit ... Some major tours can see up to 20 percent of tickets appearing via the major unauthorized secondary platforms."



The spokesperson added that fans should not purchase any tickets from unauthorized resale websites. Not only could those tickets be canceled, but they could also be fraudulent.



So, what happened to the canceled tickets? They went back on sale via Ticketmaster at face value.



Oasis has issued at least three warnings about reselling tickets for a profit on unapproved platforms. On August 30, they shared on X (formerly Twitter), "We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale. Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets. Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be canceled by the promoters."

A day later, they reiterated this message writing, "Please note, Oasis Live ‘25 tickets can only be resold at face value via @TicketmasterUK and @Twickets! Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be cancelled by the promoters."

They shared this warning again on October 3 writing, "Please be aware. Thousands of fake Oasis tickets have already been discovered on Stubhub and Vivid Seats before the North America tour has even gone on sale! @TwicketsUS and @Ticketmaster Fan-to-Fan in the US and Canada are the only official resellers. Read the @nivassoc letter here: https://OasisMusic.lnk.to/niva."



According to the fraud prevention software company SEON, there is no federal law in the United States that addresses ticket scalping, but the BOTS Act of 2016 outlaws the use of software for scalping purposes. However, some states require a special license for anyone who resells tickets.