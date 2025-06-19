Contests
New Music Breakdown: Ozzy’s Last Ride, Noah Weiland’s Wild Video, Carla Harvey’s New Heat, and All Time Low Drops a Punch

By Jade | 101 WRIF – Detroit's Rock Station

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 11: (L-R) Musicians Bill Ward, Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath appear at a press conference to announce their first new album in 33 years and a world tour in 2012 at the Whiskey A Go-Go on November 11, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Jade | 101 WRIF – Detroit’s Rock Station

Detroit Rock City—strap in, because this week’s New Music Breakdown is bringing the riffs, the weird, and the heavy.

🎸 

Ozzy & Sabbath: Back to the Beginning

It’s the end of the line, and Ozzy’s taking it back to where it all started. The Black Sabbath Farewell Concert is officially happening July 5th in Birmingham, England, and while the show is sold out, you can still snag a livestream ticket at BackToTheBeginning.com.

The trailer is packed with killer old-school clips and The Prince of Darkness himself saying it’s “time to go back to the beginning.” This is the final chapter—don’t miss it.

🧬 

Noah Weiland Covers “Slither”… and Adds AI Chaos

Scott Weiland’s son, Noah Weiland, dropped a bold cover of Velvet Revolver’s “Slither”, but the internet’s buzzing over the AI-generated music video. Why? It features Slash and Duff McKagan making out. Yeah, you read that right. The cover rips—but fair warning: the visuals get weird.

🤘 

Carla Harvey’s New Project, The Violin Hour

Former Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey is making noise with her solo project, The Violent Hour. Her latest single, “Hell or Hollywood”, comes with a scorching guitar solo from Zakk Wylde.

Her previous track “Sick Ones” features John5, so yeah—she’s not messing around. Both songs are streaming now, and they go hard. 🥊 

All Time Low Announce 2025 Tour & New Track

Pop-punk heavyweights All Time Low just unveiled a new single called “Sucker Punch” and announced the Everyone’s Talking Tour, featuring Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, and more. They’ll roll through The Fillmore Detroit on November 3rd. No album announcement yet, but this track definitely hits.

Cast your vote now in the New Music Breakdown poll. We’ll launch High Noon this Friday with your pick.

🖤 Rock hard, Detroit.

– Jade, 101 WRIF

Jade SpringartWriter
Jade was born and raised in Detroit Rock City and grew up listening to Led Zeppelin, The Who, Tom Petty, etc. In high school she tried multiple different styles from cheerleader to goth but couldn’t do gymnastics and couldn’t get her eyeliner dark enough. She settled on jeans and a t-shirt, playing sports and making normal situations overly awkward. When she’s not making bad jokes on the radio you can find her shanking golf balls into the woods on the golf course and drinking beers at the bar. She has a strict two shot limit when it comes to tequila. Jade enjoys writing and talking about everything happening in Detroit Rock City, our Detroit sports teams, golf, and her fear of robots.
