New Music Breakdown: Ozzy’s Last Ride, Noah Weiland’s Wild Video, Carla Harvey’s New Heat, and All Time Low Drops a Punch
By Jade | 101 WRIF – Detroit’s Rock Station Detroit Rock City—strap in, because this week’s New Music Breakdown is bringing the riffs, the weird, and the heavy. 🎸 Ozzy…
Detroit Rock City—strap in, because this week’s New Music Breakdown is bringing the riffs, the weird, and the heavy.
🎸
Ozzy & Sabbath: Back to the Beginning
It’s the end of the line, and Ozzy’s taking it back to where it all started. The Black Sabbath Farewell Concert is officially happening July 5th in Birmingham, England, and while the show is sold out, you can still snag a livestream ticket at BackToTheBeginning.com.
The trailer is packed with killer old-school clips and The Prince of Darkness himself saying it’s “time to go back to the beginning.” This is the final chapter—don’t miss it.
🧬
Noah Weiland Covers “Slither”… and Adds AI Chaos
Scott Weiland’s son, Noah Weiland, dropped a bold cover of Velvet Revolver’s “Slither”, but the internet’s buzzing over the AI-generated music video. Why? It features Slash and Duff McKagan making out. Yeah, you read that right. The cover rips—but fair warning: the visuals get weird.
🤘
Carla Harvey’s New Project, The Violin Hour
Former Butcher Babies vocalist Carla Harvey is making noise with her solo project, The Violent Hour. Her latest single, “Hell or Hollywood”, comes with a scorching guitar solo from Zakk Wylde.
Her previous track “Sick Ones” features John5, so yeah—she’s not messing around. Both songs are streaming now, and they go hard. 🥊
All Time Low Announce 2025 Tour & New Track
Pop-punk heavyweights All Time Low just unveiled a new single called “Sucker Punch” and announced the Everyone’s Talking Tour, featuring Mayday Parade, Four Year Strong, and more. They’ll roll through The Fillmore Detroit on November 3rd. No album announcement yet, but this track definitely hits.
Cast your vote now in the New Music Breakdown poll. We’ll launch High Noon this Friday with your pick.
🖤 Rock hard, Detroit.
– Jade, 101 WRIF