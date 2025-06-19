New Music Breakdown: Ozzy’s Last Ride, Noah Weiland’s Wild Video, Carla Harvey’s New Heat, and All Time Low Drops a Punch

Jade Springart Writer

Jade was born and raised in Detroit Rock City and grew up listening to Led Zeppelin, The Who, Tom Petty, etc. In high school she tried multiple different styles from cheerleader to goth but couldn’t do gymnastics and couldn’t get her eyeliner dark enough. She settled on jeans and a t-shirt, playing sports and making normal situations overly awkward. When she’s not making bad jokes on the radio you can find her shanking golf balls into the woods on the golf course and drinking beers at the bar. She has a strict two shot limit when it comes to tequila. Jade enjoys writing and talking about everything happening in Detroit Rock City, our Detroit sports teams, golf, and her fear of robots.