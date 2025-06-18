Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 20 – June 22
Celebrate Juneteenth weekend across Detroit with a vibrant mix of music, culture, and community. From the health-focused festivities at Roots, Rhythm, & Flow to the energetic celebration of Nigerian culture at the Lagos Party and the multiday Michigan Greek Picnic, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Roots, Rhythm, and Flow
- What: Health, history, and community celebration with a focus on Juneteenth
- When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St., Detroit
- Cost: Free
Roots, Rhythm, and Flow is a free community event celebrating Juneteenth through health, history, and culture. Highlights include a Liberation Run led by Lance Woods of We Run 313, a Community and Health Vendor Fair, a Mindfulness Zone, Nike-powered field games, and the Currents of Courage Tour. Enjoy yoga, Zumba, griot storytelling, drumming, and a high-energy battle of the bands. Explore the Wealth and Wellness Hub and connect with local resources. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.
The Lagos Party
- What: Nigerian cultural celebration featuring music, food, and dance
- When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 3 to 10 p.m.
- Where: The Bosco, 22930 Woodward Ave., Ferndale
- Cost: General Admission is $23.18, Booth Entry Tier 1 (5 tickets) $108.55, Booth Tier 2 (8 tickets) $161.90, Booth Tier 3 (10 tickets) $215.26, Table Reservation (4 tickets) $87.21, and ladies are free before 4:30 p.m. with an RSVP
Experience the vibrant energy of Nigerian culture through music, food, and dance at the Lagos Party. Enjoy Afrobeats, Amapiano, R&B, and hip-hop sets by DJs Marine, Sahil, and Yung D. Savor authentic Nigerian cuisine crafted by Chef K, and immerse yourself in the dynamic fashion and festive atmosphere. This event offers a unique chance to experience the sounds, flavors, and style of Nigeria. Don't miss this celebration of culture, community, and rhythm.
Michigan Greek Picnic 2025
- What: Learn about and celebrate Greek culture at Michigan Greek Picnic 2025
- When: Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 20, through Sunday, June 22, 2025
- Where: Avalon Village, 32 Avalon St., Highland Park
- Cost: $20 per person, VIP Ticket Early BIRD (skip line, free drinks) $86.18 per person
The Michigan Greek Picnic 2025, promoted by CrowdFreak, will soon open registration for Greek community members and supporters to celebrate the Greek lifestyle in a lively, welcoming atmosphere. This multiday event features live DJs, music from Strolling Loud, a tent competition, urban food tastings, and tailgating. Guests can enjoy food trucks, local vendors, and shopping at small businesses while dancing the day away. With participants expected from across the Midwest, attendees are encouraged to bring their best energy and dancing shoes.
Other Events
Celebrate creativity, culture, and comedy in Detroit with a dynamic weekend lineup, featuring live music, stand-up comedy, and a family-friendly Juneteenth celebration of books, music, and the arts:
- Jessie Reyez - "Paid in Memories Tour": Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 7 p.m. at The Fillmore Detroit, 2115 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Kleon The Comedian: Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30) at The Comedy Bar, 6531 Woodward Ave., Lower Level, Detroit
- Juneteenth Books, Music, and Arts Fair 2025: Saturday, June 21, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m. at The Commons, 7900 Mack Ave., Detroit