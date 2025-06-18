Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 20 – June 22

Celebrate Juneteenth weekend across Detroit with a vibrant mix of music, culture, and community. From the health-focused festivities at Roots, Rhythm, & Flow to the energetic celebration of Nigerian culture at the Lagos Party and the multiday Michigan Greek Picnic, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Roots, Rhythm, and Flow

What: Health, history, and community celebration with a focus on Juneteenth

Health, history, and community celebration with a focus on Juneteenth When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St., Detroit

Robert C. Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St., Detroit Cost: Free

Roots, Rhythm, and Flow is a free community event celebrating Juneteenth through health, history, and culture. Highlights include a Liberation Run led by Lance Woods of We Run 313, a Community and Health Vendor Fair, a Mindfulness Zone, Nike-powered field games, and the Currents of Courage Tour. Enjoy yoga, Zumba, griot storytelling, drumming, and a high-energy battle of the bands. Explore the Wealth and Wellness Hub and connect with local resources. Bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

The Lagos Party

What: Nigerian cultural celebration featuring music, food, and dance

Nigerian cultural celebration featuring music, food, and dance When: Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 3 to 10 p.m. Where: The Bosco, 22930 Woodward Ave., Ferndale

The Bosco, 22930 Woodward Ave., Ferndale Cost: General Admission is $23.18, Booth Entry Tier 1 (5 tickets) $108.55, Booth Tier 2 (8 tickets) $161.90, Booth Tier 3 (10 tickets) $215.26, Table Reservation (4 tickets) $87.21, and ladies are free before 4:30 p.m. with an RSVP

Experience the vibrant energy of Nigerian culture through music, food, and dance at the Lagos Party. Enjoy Afrobeats, Amapiano, R&B, and hip-hop sets by DJs Marine, Sahil, and Yung D. Savor authentic Nigerian cuisine crafted by Chef K, and immerse yourself in the dynamic fashion and festive atmosphere. This event offers a unique chance to experience the sounds, flavors, and style of Nigeria. Don't miss this celebration of culture, community, and rhythm.

Michigan Greek Picnic 2025

What: Learn about and celebrate Greek culture at Michigan Greek Picnic 2025

Learn about and celebrate Greek culture at Michigan Greek Picnic 2025 When: Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 20, through Sunday, June 22, 2025

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 20, through Sunday, June 22, 2025 Where: Avalon Village, 32 Avalon St., Highland Park

Avalon Village, 32 Avalon St., Highland Park Cost: $20 per person, VIP Ticket Early BIRD (skip line, free drinks) $86.18 per person

The Michigan Greek Picnic 2025, promoted by CrowdFreak, will soon open registration for Greek community members and supporters to celebrate the Greek lifestyle in a lively, welcoming atmosphere. This multiday event features live DJs, music from Strolling Loud, a tent competition, urban food tastings, and tailgating. Guests can enjoy food trucks, local vendors, and shopping at small businesses while dancing the day away. With participants expected from across the Midwest, attendees are encouraged to bring their best energy and dancing shoes.

Other Events

Celebrate creativity, culture, and comedy in Detroit with a dynamic weekend lineup, featuring live music, stand-up comedy, and a family-friendly Juneteenth celebration of books, music, and the arts: