The Story Behind AC/DC’s Original Members Coming Together

AC/DC needs no introduction. These guys are simply one of the greatest hard rock bands in the history of the genre and certainly put Australia on the map for their high-energy performances and raging riffs.

It's difficult to imagine a world without blockbuster AC/DC songs such as "Thunderstruck," "Shoot to Thrill," "Back in Black" and "Let There Be Rock," and thankfully we don't have to, because even in 2025, AC/DC is together and rocking it.

So, how did AC/DC form and what brought this now-legendary band together? Let's get into the story behind AC/DC's original members joining together to create this entity.

The Story of AC/DC's Members Forming the Band

AC/DC was formed in Sydney, Australia, in 1973 by brothers Malcolm Young and Angus Young, according to IMDb. So, the Young brothers were the brainchildren of the project from day one, and that remained the case up until Malcolm retired from the band retiring in 2014 for health reasons. He sadly passed away in 2017.

AC/DC's lineup has undergone many changes, but we're focusing on the very early lineup. In addition to the Young brothers, the earlier lineup included drummer Colin Burgess, bass guitarist Larry Van Kriedt and vocalist Dave Evans.

Burgess was known for his time in the Masters Apprentices and joined AC/DC when the band formed. Van Kriedt joined on bass after Malcolm's friend and bandmate, Mick Sheffzick, was replaced. Evans and Malcolm already knew each other, because the two were in Australia's Velvet Underground, as Dangerous Minds points out, not to be confused with the other Velvet Underground.

So, that was the initial lineup, but it changed quickly. Many believe the band's real sound didn't fully develop until Bon Scott became vocalist in 1974. They also went through drummers until they landed on Phil Rudd.

So, the lineup going into 1974's T.N.T was the Young brothers, Scott, Rudd and new bass player Mark Evans. Today, AC/DC's lineup features Angus Young, Johnson, Stevie Young, Chris Chaney and Matt Laug, so it only features two early members.

Where did the band get its name? It's a fun story. According to IMDb, "The band got its name when a member saw 'AC/DC' on a sewing machine and thought it looked cool. They didn't know it stood for 'Alternating Current/Direct Current.'" So, sewing actually has to do with the names of one of the world's most celebrated rock bands.