Ten Michigan Restaurants Dish Out High-End Food Without Michelin Stars

Kristina Perez

Michigan lacks Michelin stars - no guide covers the state. Yet several kitchens turn out food that matches starred venues in skill and creativity.

At Detroit's Prime and Proper, Chef Sam Trick crafts standout plates. His kitchen sends out foie gras, fresh-shaved truffles, and a stunning tomahawk steak. Dress rules apply, and tables are available for booking 30 days ahead.

Mabel Gray Kitchen takes risks in Hazel Park. No fixed menu exists - Chef Rigato creates fresh dishes each week from local ingredients. Diners pay $92 for tastings, with drinks adding $55 more.

In Traverse City, an 1890s pharmacy now houses Modern Bird. Chefs Andy Elliott and Emily Stewart brought their Michelin training from Chicago. Their plates shine with Wagyu steak and hand-made rabbit pasta.

Ann Arbor's food world keeps growing. Spencer stands firm on its fixed menu - they won't change a thing. Across town, Chef Joe VanWagner's Echelon Kitchen & Bar offers a 6-7 course meal at $125 with a $70/person wine pairing fee.

Pacific Rim adds Asian zest to Ann Arbor's mix. Self-taught Chef Duc makes magic with unagi terrine. His Japanese sablefish draws praise from critics and guests alike.

Since 2019, siblings James and Cheyenne Galbraith have run Houndstooth in Benton Harbor. Their kitchen pairs sunflower with creamy burrata and coats fresh halibut in crispy potatoes.

French cooking lives at Detroit's Le Suprême. "Moules marinière" steam in white wine, while "filet mignon au poivre" sizzles with black pepper. Stop by for dinner or weekend brunch.

Traverse City's Forrest, A Food Studio makes meals social events. Monthly menus cost $85, with an optional $45/person wine pairing.

Stars or not, Michigan's kitchens keep pushing forward and growing bolder by the day. Each spot has something excellent to offer.

