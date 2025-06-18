Police Officials Use Dearborn Basketball Event to Break Down Barriers With Community

Law enforcement officials from across metro Detroit united in Dearborn on Friday evening, June 13, to participate in the Michigan State Police (MSP) Basketball Cop program.

The inaugural event is the first of its kind for Dearborn. It provides an opportunity for law enforcement agencies across Southwest Michigan to foster connections with the community, particularly with young people.

"So many times, oftentimes, people come in contact with us in tragic situations," said Cpl. Dan Bartock with the Dearborn Police Department in an interview with FOX 2 Detroit. "We want to make sure that people understand that we're always here; we're always willing and able to talk to people. We want to have those positive experiences."

During the event, children and families could view equipment used by law enforcement personnel, enjoy music, treat themselves to food and drinks, and play basketball.