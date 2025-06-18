How Will Tariffs on Imported Fireworks Affect Fourth of July Celebrations?

Fireworks are a staple of Fourth of July festivities, but recent tariffs targeting imported goods, such as fireworks, could impact how distributors and customers purchase fireworks this year.

Patrick Mifsud, the owner of Exotic Fireworks in Dearborn Heights, said he is feeling the pressure of recent tariffs and their effects on large importers like China.

"When we try to put in our orders right now for things that we don't have, there's always little things that you're trying to fill the gaps, and we're feeling that right now," Mifsud told 7 News Detroit. "So when we put the order, they're costing them more than they used to. Right now, for anything for me to buy at this point, it costs me 35 percent more to bring it in."

Although some retailers have increased the cost of their fireworks for purchase, Mifsud said the cost of what he currently has in stock hasn't yet been passed on to consumers. "We bought this last year, so the tariffs are not going to affect our customers this year, but next year, there's gonna be a problem," he confirmed.

Even though consumers might not be seeing the impact of tariffs on their fireworks purchases at this point, Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, said it might be wise to shop for your fireworks in advance.

"There could be some product shortages, not massive, but certain things. Maybe they might not be in stock," Heckman said to 7 News Detroit. "I'd encourage people to shop early."