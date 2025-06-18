Gordie Howe Bridge Lights to Illuminate for Testing This Summer

With nearly 95% of construction wrapped up on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, crews will be activating the lights on the bridge for testing.

The Detroit Free Press stated that while the bridge lights may turn on and off this summer, the structure connecting the United States and Canada is not anticipated to open to traffic until the fall. An opening date has not been determined.

The bridge light testing comes almost a year since construction on the bridge deck wrapped up in July 2024.