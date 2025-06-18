Contests
Gordie Howe Bridge Lights to Illuminate for Testing This Summer

With nearly 95% of construction wrapped up on the new Gordie Howe International Bridge, crews will be activating the lights on the bridge for testing.

The Detroit Free Press stated that while the bridge lights may turn on and off this summer, the structure connecting the United States and Canada is not anticipated to open to traffic until the fall. An opening date has not been determined.

The bridge light testing comes almost a year since construction on the bridge deck wrapped up in July 2024.

When it opens, the mile-and-a-half-long bridge will accommodate six lanes of traffic and include a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists. The Gordie Howe International Bridge joins the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel as international crossing points between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

