Farmers Markets, Festivals, and Food Trucks: What to Do in Oakland County Through the End of June

Oakland County, Michigan, is the setting for several community events taking place through the end of June. Learn more about these happenings, from food trucks to festivals.

Farmers Markets

The Clarkston Area Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from June 14 to Oct. 11 in the front parking lot at the Clarkston Community Education Center, 6558 Waldon Road in Clarkston. The market will feature live music and many vendors offering fresh produce.

The Ortonville Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from June 14 to Sept. 27 in downtown Ortonville. The Vegucation Station Adventure Club will offer weekly activities for youth at Crossman Park. SNAP/EBT/Bridge cards will be available at the Market Information Booth, located at 476 Mill St. in Ortonville.

Festivals

Celebrate the Greek life at the Opa!Fest Greek Festival from June 20-22 at St. Nicholas Church, 760 W. Wattles Road in Troy. Greek cooking demonstrations, cuisine, dance and music performances, children's activities, a market, and tours of the church will be offered during the event. Admission is $3 for adults, while children 12 and younger are admitted free. Bring canned goods to donate to Gleaners Community Food Bank. Free parking and a shuttle will be available from Boulan Park on Crooks Road.

A summer solstice celebration will be held on Saturday, June 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cranbrook Art Museum & Cranbrook Institute of Science. Advance tickets are $12 for general admission and $10 for members; on-site tickets are available for $15.

Food Trucks

Food Truck Mondays will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. every Monday from May through August at Beverly Park, located at 18801 Beverly Road in Beverly Hills.