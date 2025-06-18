Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit City FC Looks to Bounce Back After Another Loss

Le Rouge hit the road for Segra Field last weekend, desperate to end their month-long slide. Unfortunately, their losing streak continued with a 3-2 loss to Loudoun. The previous weekend…

Kristina Perez

Le Rouge hit the road for Segra Field last weekend, desperate to end their month-long slide. Unfortunately, their losing streak continued with a 3-2 loss to Loudoun.

The previous weekend brought more pain. Pittsburgh shut them out 2-0 in a match where Detroit barely threatened. The defense cracked twice - once before halftime, then again late.

On the attack, Abdellatif Aboukoura packs a punch. His eight goals put him near the top of USL scoring charts. The midfield runs through Florian Valot, whose five assists lead the league.

Next week brings relief from the road. Miami FC visits Keyworth Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Local fans can watch on CW Detroit 50, while streams run free on CBSDetroit.com across Michigan.

You can find all of Detroit City FC's upcoming games here.

Detroit City FC
Kristina PerezWriter
Related Stories
How Will Tariffs on Imported Fireworks Affect Fourth of July Celebrations?
Local NewsHow Will Tariffs on Imported Fireworks Affect Fourth of July Celebrations?Michael Vyskocil
Farmers Markets, Festivals, and Food Trucks: What to Do in Oakland County Through the End of June
Local NewsFarmers Markets, Festivals, and Food Trucks: What to Do in Oakland County Through the End of JuneMichael Vyskocil
Ten Michigan Restaurants Dish Out High-End Food Without Michelin Stars
Local NewsTen Michigan Restaurants Dish Out High-End Food Without Michelin StarsKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect