Detroit City FC Looks to Bounce Back After Another Loss

Le Rouge hit the road for Segra Field last weekend, desperate to end their month-long slide. Unfortunately, their losing streak continued with a 3-2 loss to Loudoun.

The previous weekend brought more pain. Pittsburgh shut them out 2-0 in a match where Detroit barely threatened. The defense cracked twice - once before halftime, then again late.

On the attack, Abdellatif Aboukoura packs a punch. His eight goals put him near the top of USL scoring charts. The midfield runs through Florian Valot, whose five assists lead the league.

Next week brings relief from the road. Miami FC visits Keyworth Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Local fans can watch on CW Detroit 50, while streams run free on CBSDetroit.com across Michigan.