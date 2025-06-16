Contests
We Came As Romans: Win Your Tickets!

We Came As Romans August 23 | The Fillmore Detroit's own We Came As Romans will take the stage at The Fillmore for a show on…

Doug Warner
We Came As Romans
August 23 | The Fillmore

Detroit’s own We Came As Romans will take the stage at The Fillmore for a show on August 23.  Tickets for the show are still available, and this is your chance to win with The Riff!

Below you can enter to win tickets to see We Came As Romans for a hometown show at The Fillmore this August.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 16 and 11:59pm, June 29 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 23 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets We Came As Romans on August 23.  A minimum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

