We Came As Romans: Win Your Tickets!

We Came As Romans

August 23 | The Fillmore



Click here for tickets

Detroit’s own We Came As Romans will take the stage at The Fillmore for a show on August 23. Tickets for the show are still available, and this is your chance to win with The Riff!

Below you can enter to win tickets to see We Came As Romans for a hometown show at The Fillmore this August.

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN