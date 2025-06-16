Hundreds Participate in 33rd Annual Stroll for Epilepsy at Detroit Zoo

Hundreds of supporters assembled at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday, June 14, for the 33rd annual Stroll for Epilepsy.

Organized by the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, the event aimed to raise $198,000 to fund community outreach initiatives, educational programs, and services. Organizers reported receiving approximately $150,000 in donations before the event.

“We want to make sure that people know that no one has to face epilepsy alone,” said Andrea Schotthoefer, president of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan. The nonprofit provides a range of support services for individuals with epilepsy, including camps for children, family support programs, and seizure recognition training.

Angie May, board chair of the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, described to Local 4 News Detroit how the Stroll for Epilepsy began. “Both Madison and Ashlyn are persons living with an epilepsy diagnosis. We started at the walk about 13 years ago after Madison was diagnosed,” May said.

Medical studies reveal that epilepsy is a significant health concern. According to statistics, one in 26 people will develop epilepsy during their lifetime. One in 10 people will experience a seizure. Local 4 News Detroit noted that nearly 109,000 Michigan residents live with the neurological disorder.