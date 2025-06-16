Contests
LISTEN LIVE

From Ashes To New: Win With The Riff

From Ashes To NewOctober 12 | St. Andrews HalTickets are on sale now From Ashes To New along with Magnolia Park are coming to The Motor City for a show…

Doug Warner
From ashes to new

From Ashes To New
October 12 | St. Andrews Hal
Tickets are on sale now

From Ashes To New along with Magnolia Park are coming to The Motor City for a show at St. Andrews Hall on October 12.  Tickets are on sale now, and we have your chance to go for FREE!

Below you can enter to win tickets to check out From Ashes To New when they hit St. Andrews this fall.

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 16 and 11:59pm, June 29 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 23 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets From Ashes To New on October 12.  A minimum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

from ashes to new
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
Baby Metal
ContestsBABYMETAL & Black Veil Brides: Last Chance To WinDoug Warner
Jimmy o yang
ContestsJimmy O. Yang: Win Tickets HereDoug Warner
We came as romans
ContestsWe Came As Romans: Win Your Tickets!Doug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect