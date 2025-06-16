From Ashes To New: Win With The Riff
From Ashes To NewOctober 12 | St. Andrews HalTickets are on sale now From Ashes To New along with Magnolia Park are coming to The Motor City for a show…
From Ashes To New
October 12 | St. Andrews Hal
Tickets are on sale now
From Ashes To New along with Magnolia Park are coming to The Motor City for a show at St. Andrews Hall on October 12. Tickets are on sale now, and we have your chance to go for FREE!
Below you can enter to win tickets to check out From Ashes To New when they hit St. Andrews this fall.
ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 16 and 11:59pm, June 29 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 23 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets From Ashes To New on October 12. A minimum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.