Megadeth Hits Studio for 17th Album with Producer Chris Rakestraw

Megadeth has started work on their next studio release with Chris Rakestraw at the controls. The band picked Rakestraw after his work on their last two albums. The band will release the new record through Dave Mustaine's Tradecraft label and the Frontiers Label Group's BLKIIBLK imprint.

According to Metal Addicts, in an April 2024 newsletter for the Megadeth Cyber Army fan club, Dave Mustaine wrote, “I'm sure by now that you have seen our clips from inside the studio from our recording record 17. I am anxious for you to hear our new music. I can tell you that this record is a lot like the first ten years of MEGADETH.”

The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! was MEGADETH's last album. They released it in September 2022. It introduced drummer Dirk Verbeuren, and it was the last to feature Kiko Loureiro on guitar.

New guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, who stepped in for Kiko Loureiro last year, adds fresh ideas to the new record. The band clicks with their new member. Mäntysaari, 38, is a Finnish musician who started playing at 12, created music with Wintersun and Smackbound, and then got the call from Megadeth. Mustaine believes that Mäntysaari's extensive understanding of metal compositions will enhance songwriting for the new album. Fans can see a timelapse video of the recording process on YouTube.