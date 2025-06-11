Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 13-June 15
Detroit is buzzing with summer energy, offering something for everyone this weekend. Enjoy a family-friendly movie night with “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Campus Martius Park, grab a bite at Downtown Street…
Detroit is buzzing with summer energy, offering something for everyone this weekend. Enjoy a family-friendly movie night with "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Campus Martius Park, grab a bite at Downtown Street Eats, or catch country favorite Jamey Johnson live in concert. From food and film to music and major league baseball, the city's lineup blends entertainment, culture, and community.
Movie Nights in the D — "Mufasa: The Lion King"
- What: Outdoor movie screening of "Mufasa: The Lion King"
- When: Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. (doors open and activities start at 6:00)
- Where: Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Cost: Free
Movie Nights in the D offers a fun-filled summer evening perfect for families and friends. Classic films are screened at the award-winning Campus Martius Park — voted the No. 1 public square in the U.S. in 2024. This free event runs for 10 weeks and features pre-movie entertainment starting at 6:00 p.m. and films beginning at 7. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for comfort and enjoy complimentary popcorn from Jetta's Popcorn. Arrive early to grab a great spot and soak in the festive atmosphere before the movie begins.
Downtown Street Eats
- What: Downtown Street Eats
- When: Friday, June 13, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (recurring event)
- Where: Cadillac Square, 662 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Cost: Free; vendors will have food and beverages for purchase
Downtown Street Eats, Michigan's largest weekly food truck rally, returns for its 13th season in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Held at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade, the event features a rotating lineup of food trucks, carts, and pop-up restaurants every weekday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. With a mix of returning favorites and new culinary creations, it's the perfect lunchtime destination for locals and visitors alike. Enjoy bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and a lively atmosphere that turns every lunch break into a mini food festival.
Jamey Johnson
- What: Live Music with Jamey Johnson
- When: Friday, June 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7)
- Where: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit
- Cost: Tickets start at $64
Country music star Jamey Johnson is hitting the road in 2025 with an extensive U.S. tour, bringing his signature blend of outlaw country and heartfelt storytelling to fans nationwide. Known for hits such as "In Color" and "High Cost of Living," Johnson's performances promise an authentic country experience. For a complete list of tour dates and ticket information, visit his official website.
Other Events
Detroit's weekend lineup features a mix of live music and MLB action. From atmospheric performances and jazz fusion to a home series at Comerica Park, there's something for every taste:
- Provoker, with RIP Swirl and Faerybaby: Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 7 p.m. at El Club Detroit, 4114 Vernor Highway, Detroit
- Boney James: "Slow Burn Tour": Friday, June 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Madison Ave., Detroit
- Cincinnati Reds versus Detroit Tigers: Friday, June 13, 2025, at 7:10 p.m.; Saturday, June 14, 2025, at 1:10 p.m.; and Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 12:05 p.m. at Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit