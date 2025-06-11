Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 13-June 15

Detroit is buzzing with summer energy, offering something for everyone this weekend. Enjoy a family-friendly movie night with "Mufasa: The Lion King" at Campus Martius Park, grab a bite at Downtown Street Eats, or catch country favorite Jamey Johnson live in concert. From food and film to music and major league baseball, the city's lineup blends entertainment, culture, and community.

Movie Nights in the D — "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Campus Martius Park, 800 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Free

Movie Nights in the D offers a fun-filled summer evening perfect for families and friends. Classic films are screened at the award-winning Campus Martius Park — voted the No. 1 public square in the U.S. in 2024. This free event runs for 10 weeks and features pre-movie entertainment starting at 6:00 p.m. and films beginning at 7. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for comfort and enjoy complimentary popcorn from Jetta's Popcorn. Arrive early to grab a great spot and soak in the festive atmosphere before the movie begins.

Downtown Street Eats

Cadillac Square, 662 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Free; vendors will have food and beverages for purchase

Downtown Street Eats, Michigan's largest weekly food truck rally, returns for its 13th season in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Held at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade, the event features a rotating lineup of food trucks, carts, and pop-up restaurants every weekday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. With a mix of returning favorites and new culinary creations, it's the perfect lunchtime destination for locals and visitors alike. Enjoy bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and a lively atmosphere that turns every lunch break into a mini food festival.

Jamey Johnson

What: Live Music with Jamey Johnson

Live Music with Jamey Johnson When: Friday, June 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7)

Friday, June 13, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7) Where: The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit

The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, 2600 Atwater St., Detroit Cost: Tickets start at $64

Country music star Jamey Johnson is hitting the road in 2025 with an extensive U.S. tour, bringing his signature blend of outlaw country and heartfelt storytelling to fans nationwide. Known for hits such as "In Color" and "High Cost of Living," Johnson's performances promise an authentic country experience. For a complete list of tour dates and ticket information, visit his official website.

Other Events

Detroit's weekend lineup features a mix of live music and MLB action. From atmospheric performances and jazz fusion to a home series at Comerica Park, there's something for every taste: