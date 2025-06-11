Scars On Broadway Returns With First Album in Seven Years

After a long wait, Daron Malakian's Scars On Broadway will release Addicted to the Violence on July 18, Malakian's 50th birthday. The band's third album marks their first full work since 2018 and their first studio LP in seven years. This record blends punk, rock, and metal genres.

Their new single, "Killing Spree," strikes at raw nerves. "It's a taboo topic people might be afraid to talk about. Kids have rebelled forever. Mental disorders have always been there too. In the last 15 years, we've seen a generation that will walk into school and kill other students," said Malakian in a press statement, according to NME.

Between studio sessions, he rocks stages with System of a Down. He's a guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist for this popular nu-metal band, and it's sold more than 42 million albums. Spring saw System of a Down blast through South America, and summer brings shows in New Jersey, Chicago, and Toronto. They released their last album, Hypnotize, in 2005 and two singles in 2020.

Working with guitarist Orbel Babayan and drummer Roman Lomtadze, Malakian crafted ten fierce tracks while acting as the producer for Addicted to the Violence. The album includes hard-hitting songs, including "Satan Hussein," "Done Me Wrong," "Destroy the Power," and "The Shame Game."