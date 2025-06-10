Children’s Charity Gifts 180 New Bikes to Detroit Kids in Need

A row of new bicycles in a retail store.

The Detroit children's charity Variety partnered with Target to distribute 180 new bikes to kids in need on Thursday, June 5, at Jimmy John's Field in Utica.

Each bike was placed along the perimeter of the field and contained a name tag with its intended recipient, along with a helmet and bike lock.

Bikes are funded mainly through private donations and partnerships with corporations and foundations. A $225 donation allows kids to receive a new bike, helmet, and lock.

Variety also supports a Bikes for Kids Mobility Program that operates throughout the year, offering modified, adaptive therapy bikes to children with special needs.

Customized bikes range from approximately $1,800 to $8,000, depending on modifications, and are generally not covered by insurance.

Individuals who want to support the Variety Bikes for Kids mobility program can make a donation online (please note #Bikes) or call 248-258-5511.