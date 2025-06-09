The Blue Stones: Win Your Tickets

The Blue Stones will be at St. Andrews for their “Metro North America ‘25” Tour on June 28. Tickets for the show are still available , and The Riff has your last chances to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 9 and 11:59pm, June 22, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 23, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Blue Stones on June 25. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.