Contests
LISTEN LIVE

The Blue Stones: Win Your Tickets

The Blue StoneJune 28 | Saint Andrew’s HallClick here for tickets The Blue Stones will be at St. Andrews for their “Metro North America ‘25” Tour on June 28. Tickets…

Doug Warner
Blue Stones

The Blue Stone
June 28 | Saint Andrew's Hall
Click here for tickets

The Blue Stones will be at St. Andrews for their “Metro North America ‘25” Tour on June 28. Tickets for the show are still available, and The Riff has your last chances to win!

Be listening to score tickets instantly and below is your bonus chance to win and check out The Blue Stones when they rock St. Andrews with The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, June 9 and 11:59pm, June 22, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 23, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Blue Stones on June 25.  A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of Two (2) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

The Blue Stones
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
Related Stories
metallica load
ContestsMetallica’s Remastered Release of “Load”: Win Your Copy!Doug Warner
Find Your Bliss Today
UncategorizedFind Your Bliss TodayAlex Cauthren
dad
ContestsRock Father’s Day With The RiffDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect