Metallica’s Remastered Release of “Load”: Win Your Copy!

The remaster of Load will be available starting on June 13

Metallica is continuing to release remasters of their catalog, AND the latest to become available is the 5x-platinum “Load” album. Produced by Bob Rock, Load is the follow-up to the Black Album and contains favorites including “Until It Sleeps,” “Hero of the Day,” and “King Nothing,” and for the first time ever, the remaster includes the original extended version of “The Outlaw Torn” that was originally edited due to manufacturing limits.

