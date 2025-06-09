Black Keys Rocks First Greek Theatre Show, Brings Back Fan Favorite After 10-Year Break

At the Greek Theatre in LA, The Black Keys stunned fans by reviving "Too Afraid to Love You," a song they haven't played since 2015. Through the night, the band blended hits with hidden treasures across 20 tracks.

The night opened as lead singer Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney played three raw cuts from their early years: "Thickfreakness," "The Breaks," and "I'll Be Your Man." The band set the stage ablaze, and this was their first show in Los Angeles since 2023.

Six tracks from their 2010 hit "Brothers" filled the air. Fresh cuts "The Night Before" and "No Rain, No Flowers" gave fans a taste of what's coming on August 8 in their next album, No Rain, No Flowers. After the raw opening trio, their backup band joined in for "Your Touch." A wild spin on Canned Heat's "On the Road Again" stood as their single cover of the night.

The crowd at this packed, 5,700-seat venue swayed to "Gold on the Ceiling," jumped to "Fever," and sang along with "Wild Child." "She's Long Gone" closed the main set. Then, an encore featured "Little Black Submarines" and "Lonely Boy."

This stop was part of their No Rain No Flowers Tour. It took shape after they canceled their 2024 tour plans, and the band will visit intimate venues instead of larger arenas.

“This is an opportunity for us to get out of the pressure cooker of a way of touring that we realized was unsustainable and was not ideal for the fans or enjoyable for us,” said Carney to AOL.com.