Avatar: Win With The Riff

101 WRIF is excited to present Avatar when they come to The Fillmore for a show with Alien Weaponry and Spirit World on November 20. Tickets for this show are on sale now , and we have your chance to go for FREE!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,June 9 and 11:59pm, June 22, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 23, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Avatar on November 20. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.