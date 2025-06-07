Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rochester Hills, Troy Named Among 15 Best Small Cities to Live in the US in 2025-2026

Rochester Hills and Troy have been ranked among the top five of the 15 best small cities to live in the United States for 2025-2026, according to U.S. News &…

Michael Vyskocil

Exterior of downtown building in Le Roy, Illinois, USA.

Rochester Hills and Troy have been ranked among the top five of the 15 best small cities to live in the United States for 2025-2026, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The media outlet broke down its 250 Best Places to Live report into a smaller segment of 15 cities with populations of less than 100,000. Troy took the No. 5 spot on this list, with Rochester Hills coming in at No. 4.

Here's what U.S. News & World Report editors had to say about living in these communities:

"Troy, Michigan, a northern suburb of Detroit, is home to major corporate headquarters and is known for the Somerset Collection Mall, an upscale shopping center. Troy performed best in quality of life, earning the No. 34 spot for college readiness and some of the highest-rated public schools in the state and country, including Troy High School. The suburb also falls within the top 15% of desirable small cities for its low crime rate and within the top 20% of cities for job market strength.

"Just north of Troy, Rochester Hills is another quiet Detroit suburb known for its well-maintained parks and nature trails. The city is home to Bloomer Park and Thelma G. Spencer Park, where visitors enjoy hiking trails, picnic areas, and other outdoor activities. The 8.5-mile Paint Creek Trail, a linear park that connects several communities, is a favorite local spot for walking, running, and biking. 

"Similar to Troy, Rochester Hills stands out for its quality of life. The city earned the No. 22 spot for college readiness, and it's also the second-safest city in the Best Small Cities to Live list and ranked in the top 2% for environmental risk for its low chance of extreme weather events."

U.S. News & World Report's annual analysis considered data related to desirability, job market, quality of life, and value in 859 U.S. cities to determine the communities for its 250 Best Places to Live list. Other statistics measured include climate, cost of living, crime rates, job market, net migration, and quality of education.

Rochester Hills
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Tiff Massey Reflects on ‘7 Mile + Livernois’ Exhibition at DIA
Local NewsTiff Massey Reflects on ‘7 Mile + Livernois’ Exhibition at DIAMichael Vyskocil
Food Pantry Co-Founder Guided by Faith, Feeding Others
Local NewsFood Pantry Co-Founder Guided by Faith, Feeding OthersMichael Vyskocil
The Henry Ford, Detroit Zoo Among 20 Museums, Cultural Centers Receiving $9M in State Grant Funds
Local NewsThe Henry Ford, Detroit Zoo Among 20 Museums, Cultural Centers Receiving $9M in State Grant FundsMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect