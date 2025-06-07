Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Jameson Williams’ Mom Raises Eyebrows with Unexpected Social Media Post

The Detroit Lions have begun developing their plan for team activities at the Lions’ practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan. The team is preparing for the upcoming season and a…

Michael Vyskocil

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 18: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have begun developing their plan for team activities at the Lions' practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan. The team is preparing for the upcoming season and a potential opportunity to reach the Super Bowl in 2026.

On Wednesday, June 4, Tianna Williams, mother of the Lions' former first-round draft pick Jameson Williams, posted a photo on social media that made fans take notice.

"#NewProfilePic," she said in the caption of a photo that shows her son leaping to catch a high pass from a Lions QB during OTAs. The photo was watermarked with the name Henry Ford Health, a sponsor of the Lions. 

"This needs to be the @Jumpman23 Football logo," one fan commented

"#1 just feels right!" another fan said about Williams' new jersey number. 

According to Athlon Sports, Williams, a former Alabama Crimson Tide standout, is anticipated to have more chances to secure deep balls on the outside of the Lions' defense in the upcoming season under Detroit's new offensive coordinator, John Morton.

Detroit Lions
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Tiff Massey Reflects on ‘7 Mile + Livernois’ Exhibition at DIA
Local NewsTiff Massey Reflects on ‘7 Mile + Livernois’ Exhibition at DIAMichael Vyskocil
Food Pantry Co-Founder Guided by Faith, Feeding Others
Local NewsFood Pantry Co-Founder Guided by Faith, Feeding OthersMichael Vyskocil
The Henry Ford, Detroit Zoo Among 20 Museums, Cultural Centers Receiving $9M in State Grant Funds
Local NewsThe Henry Ford, Detroit Zoo Among 20 Museums, Cultural Centers Receiving $9M in State Grant FundsMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect