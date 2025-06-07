Jameson Williams’ Mom Raises Eyebrows with Unexpected Social Media Post
The Detroit Lions have begun developing their plan for team activities at the Lions’ practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan. The team is preparing for the upcoming season and a…
The Detroit Lions have begun developing their plan for team activities at the Lions' practice facility in Allen Park, Michigan. The team is preparing for the upcoming season and a potential opportunity to reach the Super Bowl in 2026.
On Wednesday, June 4, Tianna Williams, mother of the Lions' former first-round draft pick Jameson Williams, posted a photo on social media that made fans take notice.
"#NewProfilePic," she said in the caption of a photo that shows her son leaping to catch a high pass from a Lions QB during OTAs. The photo was watermarked with the name Henry Ford Health, a sponsor of the Lions.
"This needs to be the @Jumpman23 Football logo," one fan commented.
"#1 just feels right!" another fan said about Williams' new jersey number.
According to Athlon Sports, Williams, a former Alabama Crimson Tide standout, is anticipated to have more chances to secure deep balls on the outside of the Lions' defense in the upcoming season under Detroit's new offensive coordinator, John Morton.