This Day in Rock History: June 4

Rock 'n' roll history consists of colorful and unforgettable moments that have shaped our culture, style, and daily experiences. Here are just a few of the most memorable events in the rock industry from June 4.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Noteworthy June 4 releases and achievements include:
- 1966: Rocker Janis Joplin, known for her distinctive gravelly voice, joined Big Brother & The Holding Company, her first band. They became a central voice to the rebellious 1960s.
- 1977: KC and The Sunshine Band, which made a name for itself in the brief but memorable disco era, assumed the No. 1 spot on the Cashbox Best Sellers chart with "I'm Your Boogie Man."
- 1984: Bruce Springsteen released Born in the U.S.A., a seminal album that produced seven Top 10 singles, including "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A.," and "My Hometown." The album sold 15 million copies in the United States.
Cultural Milestones
These are some high points in rock history from June 4:
- 1942: Capitol Records opened its first office, making it the first notable West Coast-based record label. It became one of the most influential record labels, representing icons such as The Beatles, The Beach Boys, the Bee Gees, and Katy Perry.
- 1963: Pop Go the Beatles, a BBC radio series featuring the lads from Liverpool, debuted. This show contributed to the global Beatlemania phenomenon.
- 1967: The NBC television series The Monkees took home two Emmy Awards, demonstrating the band's considerable cultural impact in the late 1960s. The series ran for three seasons.
Notable Recordings and Performances
June 4 saw these significant events:
- 1973: Jimmy Buffett released his third studio album, A White Sport Coat and a Pink Crustacean.
- 1983: American Bandstand with Dick Clark featured a performance of "Stop in the Name of Love" by The Hollies, bringing the Motown sound to the American mainstream.
Industry Changes and Challenges
These June 4 occasions helped shape the rock industry:
- 1958: Rock and country performer Jerry Lee Lewis remarried Myra Gale Brown. The couple's relationship had been controversial for years, amid evidence that Brown was 13 years old when they married in 1952.
- 1973: Murry Wilson died after suffering a heart attack. Wilson was the father of the Beach Boys' Brian, Carl, and Dennis Wilson.
Breakthrough albums, cultural milestones, and industry controversies are just a few of the events on June 4 in rock history.