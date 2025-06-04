New Music Breakdown with Jade: Halestorm, Alice Cooper, Evanescence & More!

Hey Motor City—Jade here from 101 WRIF, bringing you this week’s New Music Breakdown loaded with loud riffs, heavy emotion, and some serious rock momentum. Let’s get into it:

🔥 Halestorm – “Everest”

The title track from Halestorm’s upcoming album Everest just dropped and it’s everything you’d expect—powerful, raw, and cathartic. Lzzy Hale says the album is “the summit of everything we fought for, every scream, every scar, and every triumph.” Everest lands August 8th, and Halestorm hits Pine Knob with Volbeat on August 19th. Ticket info’s waiting for you at WRIF.com.

🕷️ Alice Cooper – “Wild Ones”

The original Alice Cooper band is back with another new track called Wild Ones from their reunion album The Revenge of Alice Cooper, out July 25th. You can stream the song now—and don’t forget, Alice is rolling into Pine Knob with Judas Priest on October 2nd. Want in? Listen to WRIF for your shot to win tickets.

⚔️ Evanescence x K.Flay – “Fight Like a Girl”

Amy Lee and K.Flay teamed up for a new track called Fight Like a Girl, featured in Ballerina—the new film set in the John Wick universe. The song and the movie both drop this Friday, June 6th. Prepare for drama, attitude, and a killer sonic punch.

🍀 Dropkick Murphys – “Who’ll Stand With Us”

Dropkick Murphys are back with Who’ll Stand With Us, the lead single off their July 4th album For the People. It’s a call for unity and a reminder of what really matters. No Detroit stop this tour (boo), but they’ll be in Cleveland on August 10th if you’re up for a road trip.

That’s your New Music Breakdown!

🗳️ Cast your vote for your favorite new release in the New Music Breakdown poll at WRIF.com—and we’ll kick off High Noon Friday with the winner.

Until next time… crank it loud!