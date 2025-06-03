Rock Father’s Day With The Riff

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 15 and we want you to join us in celebrating all the dads around metro Detroit!! Below you can share photos and messages to the dads in your life, and you can also take a personality quiz to find out which Action Hero your dad could be.

When you share a photo or take the quiz you will also have the chance to win passes to MJR Theaters to hook your dad up for Father’s Day!

For Father's Day MJR Theatres will be featuring a special re-release of Raiders Of The Lost Ark on the big screen for only $5 in celebration of Father's Day! Plus MJR Reward Member "Dads" will receive a Free Small Popcorn and $1 off draft beer on June 17th

And you can also check out new releases with your dad including:

Ballerina: From The World Of John Wick Watch Trailer

Karate Kid: Legends Watch Trailer

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning Watch Trailer

How To Train Your Dragon Watch Trailer

TWO WAYS TO WIN:



Do you know a Dad in metro Detroit who rocks?? This is your chance to give him a shout out! Below you can upload a photo of your dad rocking around the Motor City and leave a message for Father’s Day. Plus we will pick some of the dads you tell us about to give them a shout out on the air over Father’s Day Weekend. Everyone who shares a photo and message will also be entered to win a Four Pack of MJR Theaters Passes to take him to a show for Father’s Day.