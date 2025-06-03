Detroit Dads ROCK!

Do you know a Dad in metro Detroit who rocks?? This is your chance to give him a shout out! Below you can upload a photo of your dad rocking around the Motor City and leave a message for Father’s Day. Plus we will pick some of the dads you tell us about to give them a shout out on the air over Father’s Day Weekend. Everyone who shares a photo and message will also be entered to win a Four Pack of MJR Theaters Passes to take him to a show for Father’s Day.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 3:00 p.m. on June 3 and 11:59pm on June 15, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 18 and upon verification, will receive a Four (4) Tickets to MJR Theaters, valid through December 31, 2025. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

BONUS CHANCE TO WIN: