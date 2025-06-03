Avatar’s Johannes Eckerström Talks Captain Goat, Metallica, Mythology & Cooking in a Castle

By Meltdown

One of my favorite people to talk to in this heavy music world is Johannes Eckerström, frontman of Sweden’s Avatar. He’s insightful, hilarious, and somehow manages to connect Norse mythology, cooking, and Metallica in a single conversation. And with Avatar coming back to Detroit this November 20th at The Fillmore, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Captain Goat and the Mythical Mind of Avatar

Their new single “Captain Goat” is a wild ride—both musically and visually. The video dives deep into Greek and Norse mythology, Scandinavian folklore, and includes a very sexy siren (his words).

“When a song is really, really good, it gives you these strong visual hallucinations,” he explained. “This was one of those. It’s a spiritual journey through the dark, complete with water, goats, and mythological creatures. Hendrik plays the siren, Jonas is tied to cliffs like Loki, and Tim is a Nixie, this water spirit thing.”

Oh, and they filmed underwater in a rehab swimming pool. “Toward the end of the shoot, I couldn’t really open my eyes anymore—but the face paint covers the pain.”

That’s dedication.

Erik Aratari

“We’re All Gonna Die… Let’s Disco.”

When I brought up how Avatar mixes darkness with this weird sense of fun, Johannes nailed it:

“We’re a heavy metal band that wants to be a good time. But we also dig deep into the dark rooms of the soul. That duality—that’s where Avatar lives. We’re all gonna die… let’s disco.”

About the New Album… Kind Of

A new album is coming. Johannes knows the release date, but can’t share it yet.

“They won’t let me say the date, but it’s an excellent date,” he teased. “The album’s finished. It sounds amazing. Visually and sonically, we’re almost there.”

I pressed him for the album title, but no luck. “It’s a beautiful title that lures you into forbidden places… a meadow between the trees.”

Yeah, he’s not giving it up—but it sounds like classic Avatar mind-bending stuff.

Jason R. Anthony

Metallica, Maiden, and Full Circle Moments

In the span of 12 months, Avatar will have opened for both Iron Maiden and Metallica.

“Honestly, there wouldn’t be an Avatar without Metallica,” Johannes said. “John broke his leg skiing when he was 12. His mom bought him Metallica CDs. He became obsessed, started drumming, met Jonas—and boom, Avatar.”

He’s pumped for the Metallica shows, but also honest about the pressure.

“When you’re on that big round Metallica stage, it’s theirs. But for those 45 minutes, I have to own it. I’ve got to walk out there and go, ‘This is mine now.’ It’s a challenge… but a fun one.”

Cooking Battles in a Castle

They recorded the new album in a castle. Yes, an actual castle.

“We had this massive industrial kitchen with a frying pan bigger than your face,” he laughed. “Our chef got sick, so I stepped in and made pasta bolognese. I think I won.”

Apparently, cooking has become “a pissing contest between bandmates,” and yes, it’s a very Swedish man thing.

Jason R. Anthony

Choirs, Languages & Jay Ruston

Avatar brought in a real mountaineering choir—Dresden’s Bergsteiger Chor—to sing on the record.

“They focus on songs about climbing mountains and drinking,” Johannes said. “Perfect match.”

He also credits producer Jay Ruston with helping Avatar realize their ambitious vision.

“We have this musical Venn diagram with Jay. We overlap a lot, but not completely—and that’s healthy. We challenge each other. Also, his mom pays us under the table to keep using him,” he joked.

Avatar in Detroit

Johannes had kind words about Detroit rock fans.

“When we connect with an audience, it’s deep,” he said. “We’re not a band with casual fans. It’s all or nothing—and I’m good with that.”

From the days of playing St. Andrews Hall to Rift Fest and now back to The Fillmore, Detroit has always shown up for Avatar.

Avatar returns to The Fillmore Detroit on November 20th. “Captain Goat” is out now. The new record? Coming soon—on an “excellent” day.

Stay tuned, and get ready to disco with darkness.