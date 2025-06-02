Wednesday Bike Nights Kick Off At The Diamondback Music Hall In Belleville
Let’s do it again! This Wednesday, we’re back for another summer of two-wheeled fun at the Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville. On the service drive of 94, we had some…
Let's do it again! This Wednesday, we're back for another summer of two-wheeled fun at the Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville. On the service drive of 94, we had some huge nights last summer, and we're looking for more of the same in 2025.
Wednesday nights throughout the summer, the Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville will host bike nights. We hope you can make it out to some of them.
Once again, the parking lot will be filled with motorcycles, but if you don't have one, feel free to drive out as well. WRIF will be giving out all sorts of concert tickets throughout the summer to shows all over southeast Michigan. Live bands, cold drinks, great eats, and more.
This is what it looked like when I got to the Diamondback around 7 pm. Bikes flooded in all night.
Make plans to get a group of friends and head out to join us throughout the summer. Riding season is back, be at the Diamondback Music Hall on Wednesdays for bike night.
-Meltdown-