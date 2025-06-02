Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Wednesday Bike Nights Kick Off At The Diamondback Music Hall In Belleville

Let’s do it again! This Wednesday, we’re back for another summer of two-wheeled fun at the Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville. On the service drive of 94, we had some…

Meltdown

The Diamondback parking can hold hundreds of bike. Get a group and head out Wednesday’s this summer.

Sam Wooten

Let's do it again! This Wednesday, we're back for another summer of two-wheeled fun at the Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville. On the service drive of 94, we had some huge nights last summer, and we're looking for more of the same in 2025.

Sam Wooten

Wednesday nights throughout the summer, the Diamondback Music Hall in Belleville will host bike nights. We hope you can make it out to some of them.

Once again, the parking lot will be filled with motorcycles, but if you don't have one, feel free to drive out as well. WRIF will be giving out all sorts of concert tickets throughout the summer to shows all over southeast Michigan. Live bands, cold drinks, great eats, and more.

Diamondback Music HallMeltdown

This is what it looked like when I got to the Diamondback around 7 pm. Bikes flooded in all night.

Make plans to get a group of friends and head out to join us throughout the summer. Riding season is back, be at the Diamondback Music Hall on Wednesdays for bike night.

Diamondback Summer Bike Nights

-Meltdown-

Harley Davidsonmeltdown
MeltdownEditor
Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
Related Stories
104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Honored in Sterling Heights’ Memorial Day Parade
Local News104-Year-Old World War II Veteran Honored in Sterling Heights’ Memorial Day ParadeMichael Vyskocil
Oakland County Commission OKs $174.5M Budget for Downtown Pontiac Revitalization
Local NewsOakland County Commission OKs $174.5M Budget for Downtown Pontiac RevitalizationMichael Vyskocil
Port Huron Art on the River Festival Returns June 6-8
Local NewsPort Huron Art on the River Festival Returns June 6-8Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect