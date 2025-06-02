Sleep Theory: Win Your Way In
Sleep Theory
June 15 | St. Andrews
Sleep Theory will be at St. Andrews on June 15…and this show is SOLD OUT. But you can still get in if you win with The Riff!
Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air, and below is your bonus chance to check out Sleep Theory’s sold out show at St. Andrews.
ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,June 2 and 11:59pm, June 10, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 11, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Sleep Theory on June 15. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.