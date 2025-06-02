Linkin Park: See Band’s Performance from the UEFA Final

Linkin Park headlined the Pepsi Kick-Off Show of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 31), where they performed a four-song medley.



The performance was bookended by "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is The Crown" from the band's latest album, From Zero. Between the new songs, Linkin Park performed two of their biggest hits: "In The End" and "Numb." The entire performance can be viewed below.



When the performance was first announced in April, Linkin Park said in a statement, "With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."