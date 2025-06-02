Linkin Park: See Band’s Performance from the UEFA Final
Linkin Park headlined the Pepsi Kick-Off Show of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 31), where they performed a four-song medley. The performance was bookended by “The Emptiness…
Linkin Park headlined the Pepsi Kick-Off Show of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 31), where they performed a four-song medley.
The performance was bookended by "The Emptiness Machine" and "Heavy Is The Crown" from the band's latest album, From Zero. Between the new songs, Linkin Park performed two of their biggest hits: "In The End" and "Numb." The entire performance can be viewed below.
When the performance was first announced in April, Linkin Park said in a statement, "With our new album and ongoing tour, we've been overwhelmed by the fans' energy and excitement. We can't wait to share that same energy and excitement at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick-Off Show presented by Pepsi. This marks a totally new experience for us as a band, and we're excited to share some of our favourite songs from the past and present, with the thousands in the crowd and millions watching around the world."
Linkin Park is currently on a break from their "From Zero 2025 World Tour," but they return to the road on June 12 with a set at the Novarock Festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is below.
Linkin Park - From Zero 2025 World Tour Dates
June 12 - Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *
June 14 - Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *
June 16 - Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~
June 18 - Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~
June 20 - Bernexpo - Bern, CH
June 24 - I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *
June 26 - Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $
June 28 - Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&
July 1 - Merkur Spiel Arena - Dusseldorf, DE ~&
July 3 - Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, BE *
July 5 - Open'er Festival - Gdynia, PL *
July 8 - Deutsche Bank Park - Frankfurt, DE ~&
July 11 - Stade de France - Paris, FR
July 29 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY+
August 1 - TD Garden - Boston, MA +
August 3 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ +
August 6 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC +
August 8 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON +
August 11 - United Center - Chicago, IL +
August 14 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI +
August 16 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA #
August 19 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA #
August 21 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN #
August 23 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO #
August 25 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI #
August 27 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN #
August 29 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE #
August 31 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO #
September 3 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO #
September 6 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ #
September 13 - Dodger Stadium - Los Angeles, CA !&
September 15 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA &
September 17 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA &
September 19 - Moda Center - Portland, OR &
September 21 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC &
September 24 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA &
October 26 - venue to be announced - Bogota, CO
October 29 - venue to be announced - Lima, PE
November 1 - venue to be announced - Buenos Aires, AR
November 5 - venue to be announced - Santiago, CL
November 8 - venue to be announced - Rio de Janeiro, BR
November 10 - venue to be announced - São Paulo, BR
November 13 - venue to be announced - Brasilia, BR
November 15 - venue to be announced - Porto Alegre, BR
*Festival performance
! With support from Queens of the Stone Age
$ With support from Spiritbox
= With support from AFI
~ With support from Architects
^ With support from Grandson
# With support from Jean Dawson
& With support from JPEGMafia
+ With support from PVR