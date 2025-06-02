Alice Cooper & Judas Priest: Win Tickets Here

Alice Cooper and Judas Priest, along with Corrosion of Conformity, will be hitting the stage at Pine Knob for a show together on October 2. Tickets are still available , and this is also your chance to win with The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,June 2 and 11:59pm, June 22, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 23, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Alice Cooper and Judas Priest on October 2. A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.