101 WRIF Presents Chevelle: Win Here
CHEVELLEAugust 19 | The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Click here for tickets Chevelle, along with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poets Society, will hit the stage at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre for…
CHEVELLE
August 19 | The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Chevelle, along with Asking Alexandria and Dead Poets Society, will hit the stage at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre for a show on August 19. Tickets are still available, and we have your shot to win!
Be listening to score your tickets instantly and below is a bonus chance to rock with Chevelle at The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre for FREE on The Riff.
ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on June 2 and 11:59pm on June 15, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 16, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Chevelle on August 19. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.