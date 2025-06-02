101 WRIF Presents Chevelle: Win Here

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am on June 2 and 11:59pm on June 15, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 16, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Chevelle on August 19. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.