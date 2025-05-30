From Linden to the Limelight: FireHouse’s Nate Peck Talks New Music, Idol Roots, and Michigan Ties

By Meltdown – WRIF Detroit

Nate Peck is living the rock and roll dream—and it started right here in Michigan.

I had the chance to catch up with Nate, the new frontman for FireHouse, who’s stepping into some seriously high vocal territory once held by the legendary late CJ Snare. But don’t let his age fool you—this 24-year-old from Linden is packing pipes and passion in equal measure.

From Leonard, MI. to Idol

Before joining FireHouse, Nate fronted a band from Leonard, Michigan, and built a following doing covers and originals online. That hustle paid off when someone connected to American Idol took notice. “I was just putting myself out there,” Nate said. “One day, a guy hit me up and said, ‘Would you like to be on American Idol?’ I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’”

Next thing you know, he’s singing Dokken and Great White on Zoom auditions, flying to Nashville, and scoring the golden ticket from none other than Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. “Luke even came up and sang ‘Here I Go Again’ with me,” he told me. “Tall guy.”

Stepping Into FireHouse

That Idol boost—and some well-placed connections—led Nate to FireHouse when CJ had to step away for surgery. “Robbie Lochner called me up, then Bill from FireHouse did the next day. I only knew ‘Love of a Lifetime,’” Nate said, “so I learned 14 songs in about a week and a half.”

With no rehearsals, his first show was basically trial by fire. “I was nervous, man. It was just a long soundcheck and boom—go time. I’m still working on stage presence. I’m introverted, but I’m feeding off the band and learning.”

Despite the pressure, Nate’s got nothing but respect for CJ, who’s supported him the whole way. “He was constantly on the phone giving me tips about pacing myself, breath control—he was a really great guy.”

The New Track – “Mighty Fine Lady”

The new FireHouse single “Mighty Fine Lady” came together fast. “I hit up Bill Leverty and said, ‘Let’s write something.’ He sent a riff, I sent a verse, and it just clicked.” Right now, the song is exclusive to the FireHouse website—no middlemen, just direct support for the band. “Bill mixed and mastered it himself, so we wanted to make sure we could put that money back into more music.”

You’ll likely hear “Mighty Fine Lady” at one of the 50+ shows FireHouse is playing in 2025—including past gigs like opening for Winger at the Capitol Theatre in Flint and possibly more to come in Michigan. You can see the guys at the Uncle Sam Jam in Woodhaven on July 12th.

All Michigan, All Rock

Nate still calls Holly, Michigan, home, and says if he’s not on stage, you might catch him digging old medicine bottles in the rivers around Fenton and Linden. “I love history,” he said. “It’s not music-related, but it’s old school.”

He’s a student of the greats—Metallica, Boston, Styx, Foreigner, Motley Crüe—and even met Don Dokken on a cruise. “He talked to me for like an hour and a half. Just a hilarious, great guy.”

From jamming at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville to opening for legends across the country, Nate Peck’s journey is pure Michigan rock grit with a national spotlight.

🔥 FireHouse fans can grab “Mighty Fine Lady” now at firehousemusic.com. Keep an eye on tour dates—they might be coming to a venue near you.