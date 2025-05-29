New Music Breakdown: Rise Against, Chevelle, Avatar & I Prevail Are Bringing the Heat

By Jade | 101 WRIF – May 29, 2025

Hey, Detroit Rock City! It’s Jade here with your New Music Breakdown, and we’ve got a killer lineup of new releases and tour news from some of your WRIF favorites.

🔥 Rise Against is Back with “Ricochet”

It’s been four years, but Rise Against is officially back. Their brand-new album Ricochet drops August 15, and the first single, “I Want It All”, is streaming now and ready to crank. Even better?

They’re hitting the road with Papa Roach on the Rise of the Roach Tour, and yes—it’s coming to Pine Knob on September 28. Mark your calendars.

⚡ Chevelle Drops New Music, Announces New Album

Another four-year gap—also now over. Chevelle just announced their next album, Bright as Blasphemy, dropping the same day: August 15. The first single, “Rabbit Hole (Cowards Part 1)”, already cracked the top five on the rock radio charts.

The next track, “Jim Jones (Cowards Part 2)”, is out now and streaming everywhere. Catch Chevelle live at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 19.

🐐 Avatar Releases “Captain Goat”

Swedish metal maniacs Avatar are back with a new song and video called “Captain Goat”—and yes, it’s every bit as weird and heavy as it sounds.

There’s no full album announcement just yet, but the band is hitting the road this fall with a stop at The Fillmore on November 20.

🖤 I Prevail Returns with New Lineup

Detroit’s own I Prevail just dropped their first new track since parting ways with singer Brian Burkheiser earlier this month. Their new song, “Violent Nature”, is out now and hits hard. The band posted a statement on social about the lineup change if you want the full story.

You can see them live on their Summer of Loud Tour when it hits Pine Knob July 16, alongside Beartooth, Parkway Drive, and more.