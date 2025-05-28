Shawn Levy Will Not Direct Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episodes 3 and 4

The Upside Down isn’t the only thing turning topsy-turvy. For the first time in Stranger Things history, director and executive producer Shawn Levy will not be directing Episodes 3 and 4 of Season 5. Long-time fans of the show know its tradition for Levy to direct these episodes.

From Seasons 1 through 4, Levy has helmed the middle-of-the-season episodes where the stakes (and our blood pressure) spike. But this time? He’s passing the director’s chair for those episodes, according to Screen Rant.

Stranger Things Creators Frequently Collaborate with Shawn Levy

One of the episodes Levy directed that’s well-loved by critics and fans alike is season 4, episode 4, Chapter Four: Dear Billy. The episode was considered a standout of the season as it deals with themes of depression and suicide. It follows Max Mayfield’s (Sadie Sink) mental struggles after the death of her stepbrother, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery), from the previous season.

For Season 5, episode 3 entitled "The Turnbow Trap," will be directed by Frank Darabont, while episode 4, "Sorcerer," will be helmed by the Duffer Brothers. Fortunately, Levy will still be directing one episode.

Why Levy Isn’t Directing Season 5 Episodes 3 and 4

Darabont will be directing episodes 3 and 5, while the Duffer Brothers will direct episodes 1, 2, 4, and 8. This leaves episodes 6 and 7, one of which is going to be directed by Levy. He might not be directing two episodes for the upcoming season, but since he might be directing either episode 6 or 7, his skills will be used for the more climactic episodes.

Stranger Things Season 5 Episode List

"The Crawl"

"The Vanishing of ______"

"The Turnbow Trap"

"Sorcerer"

"Shock Jock"

"Escape from Camazotz"

"The Bridge"

"The Rightside Up"

Series regulars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, and Jamie Campbell Bower will reprise their roles from the previous season.