A Perfect Circle Begins Work on First Album Since 2018

Guitarist Billy Howerdel has started crafting music for A Perfect Circle's next release. The band's first work since Eat the Elephant will mark their fifth studio project.

"As I'm writing, sometimes I find myself [thinking], 'Wow, I really like this, but man, this is fucking sinister,'" said Howerdel to Revolver. "I'm in a not-sleeping-much and self-discovery mode. When I'm writing music, I've been full night-terror, waking up — like, can't-let-your-mind-rest thing."

Maynard James Keenan splits his time between music and business ventures. His work spans three bands and several companies. "I'm always writing. I'm writing with everyone," Keenan stated. "I'm sure that Billy's got a folder of fun stuff for me to dig through. It's all about timing."

The band hits the road on June 7. Their Sessanta V2.0 Tour with Puscifer and Primus stops in nine cities. Shows run through Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Milwaukee, with a final stop in Auburn, Washington.

The group turned 25 last year. They dropped a fresh track, "Kindred," on the Sessanta E.P.P.P. mix in 2024.

The band went through changes when the first bassist Paz Lenchantin left. "It was such a high, and then it just sort of fell apart," Howerdel shared. "She wanted to add more to the writing, which maybe I kept too close still."