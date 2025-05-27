Full Throttle Thursday’s Return To Stingers In Wixom
I'm looking forward to seeing everybody back at Stingers in Wixom select Thursdays throughout the summer. I'll be hosting the night this Thursday, May 29th, and next week on June 5th, then every other week the remainder of the riding season.
Full Throttle Thursdays at Stingers is always fun throughout the summer.
It's been a year since we've hosted a bike night there, and I'm excited to get back. Between the great bar staff, waitresses, and bikini bikewash, it's always fun whether you ride in on two wheels or drive in with your car.
Make sure to make it out as I'll be loaded down with concert tickets and more WRIF swag each week. Plus, the Foundation 14 folks will be on hand with their awesome charity as they put veterans on motorcycles.
Hope you can make it out for great food, cool bikes, and more!
-Meltdown-