Full Throttle Thursday’s Return To Stingers In Wixom

I’m looking forward to seeing everybody back at Stingers in Wixom select Thursdays throughout the summer. I’ll be hosting the night this Thursday, May 29th, and next week on June…

I'm looking forward to seeing everybody back at Stingers in Wixom select Thursdays throughout the summer. I'll be hosting the night this Thursday, May 29th, and next week on June 5th, then every other week the remainder of the riding season.

It's been a year since we've hosted a bike night there, and I'm excited to get back. Between the great bar staff, waitresses, and bikini bikewash, it's always fun whether you ride in on two wheels or drive in with your car.

Make sure to make it out as I'll be loaded down with concert tickets and more WRIF swag each week. Plus, the Foundation 14 folks will be on hand with their awesome charity as they put veterans on motorcycles.

Hope you can make it out for great food, cool bikes, and more!

-Meltdown-

Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
