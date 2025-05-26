JET: Last Call To Win

Contests
JET will be at The Fillmore for a show on June 6, and there are tickets still available.

Doug Warner
Jet

JET
June 6 | The Fillmore
Click here for tickets

JET will be at The Fillmore for a show on June 6, and there are tickets still available.  Plus, this is your LAST CALL to win with The Riff! 

Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air, and below is a bonus shot to rock The Fillmore with JET and The Riff.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,May 26 and 11:59pm, June 2, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 3, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to JET on June 6.  A maximum of Three (3) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Jet
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
