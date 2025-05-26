Contests
Ice Nine Kills: Win Here

ICE NINE KILLSAugust 29 | Michigan Lottery AmphitheatreClick here for tickets Ice Nine Kills the "Hell Of A Summer Tour" with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait to The…

Doug Warner
Ice nine kills

ICE NINE KILLS
August 29 | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Ice Nine Kills the “Hell Of A Summer Tour” with Dayseeker, Kim Dracula, and The Funeral Portrait to The Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre for a stop on August 29.  Tickets are on sale now, and we have your chance to win. 

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am,May 26 and 11:59pm, June 8, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 9, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Ice Nine Kills on August 29.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Ice Nine Kills
Doug WarnerWeb Designer
