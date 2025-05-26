Dream Theater: Win Tickets Here

Dream Theater brings their “Parasomnia Tour” to Detroit for a show at The Fox Theatre on September 21. Tickets are on sale now , and this is your shot to win!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, May 26 and 11:59pm, June 8 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 9 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Dream Theater on September 21. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.