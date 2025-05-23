Contests
ShipRocked 2026: Rock Festival at Sea Takes Off with Greek Mythology Theme and Packed Lineup

Laura Adkins
Halestorm attends the Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party at the NoMad Hotel on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Randy Shropshire / Stringer via Getty Images

Next January, a massive rock music cruise sets sail from Miami. The six-day trip to the Bahamas will host more than 25 bands on the waves, and Halestorm, Motionless in White, and Knocked Loose will lead the shows. Alan Koenig of ASK4 Entertainment told CelebrityAccess: "As we prepare for the epic 16th sailing of ShipRocked, celebrating the ancient Greek gods of the sky, sea, travel, food, wine, music, and more, we are beyond excited to rock hard and vacation harder with an incredible lineup of music artists."

The ship will dock at Half Moon Cay, Celebration Key, and Nassau. Before leaving Nassau, Halestorm plans a big final show. The band shared with Consequence: "We are so proud to announce the return of the Storm to ShipRocked! Get freaky ... pack your gear and bring your horns ... and get wet and wild with us on the final night."

Fans can catch sets from Wage War, AWOLNATION, and Suicidal Tendencies. Avatar, Starset, and Sleep Theory will rock the boat too. From Ashes to New and Kittie join the mix, plus '68, Archetypes Collide, aurorawave, Dead Poet Society, and a dozen more acts. Fan events and performances will happen throughout the cruise. The Stowaways will perform cover songs.

Between shows, guests can join card games, play dodgeball, sing with live bands, meet other singles, test their music knowledge, or start their day with yoga. A special auction on board helps fight cancer, and they've raised over $1 million so far.

Cruise tickets start at $1,455 per person, but only a few spots remain through the ShipRocked website. Fans can stay connected all year through Making Waves - The ShipRocked Podcast. It has a variety of interviews with industry experts and artists.

Laura AdkinsWriter
Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







