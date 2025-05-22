Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan’s Most Iconic Brand Has a Rich History

Every state has its own unique flavor, and that includes businesses that originated in certain states. One thing that makes each U.S. state so unique is its history, and each…

Anne Erickson
There's a new tally out of the best brand in each state, and it's a fun look into what makes each place in America so special.
Getty Images / Mario Tama

Every state has its own unique flavor, and that includes businesses that originated in certain states. One thing that makes each U.S. state so unique is its history, and each one has its own story about how that state shaped its destiny when it comes to the kind of businesses and careers that are built in the state. With that in mind, there's a new tally out of the best brand in each state, and it's a fun look into what makes each place in America so special.

The Most Iconic Brand in the State

Minnesota is the state that launched Target, while Arkansas is responsible for Walmart. These are just a few of the big brands that appear in a Reader's Digest's feature with the most iconic brand in each state. Known for its sweeping, varied landscapes, massive influence on popular culture, elite professional sports and cultural diversity, the United States of America is undeniably iconic in so many ways," Reader's Digest states in the piece. "From the Statue of Liberty to Fenway Park, the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the Great Plains, America is bursting with noteworthy hallmarks."

For the piece, Reader's Digest shared information from GOBankingRates with the top brand for each state. In the study, GOBankingRates reviewed all the companies included on the 2023 Fortune 500 tally, as well as Zippia's 2023 Best Companies List, to determine which companies headquartered in each state were the biggest and most influential. The research also looked at each company's overall revenue and number of employees.

For Michigan, the pick totally makes sense. It's Ford Motor, which is headquartered in Dearborn. According to their numbers, the revenue for the company is an impressive $158.06 billion, and the company employs 173,000.

A few more of the most iconic brands included Amazon being founded in Washington state and McDonald's starting up in Illinois. It doesn't get much bigger than those brands. Looking through the tally, it's obvious that America is responsible for some of the world's biggest and best brands.

Michigan
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
Health Experts Say Your Body Can Tell if Your Relationship is Heading for a Breakup
Human InterestHealth Experts Say Your Body Can Tell if Your Relationship is Heading for a BreakupYvette DeLaCruz
This Day in Sports History: May 22
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 22
This Day in Sports History: May 21
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 21
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect