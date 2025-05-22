Martin Popoff (Part 2): Maiden vs. Metallica, Rock Book Real Talk, and the New Wave Legacy

By Meltdown | 101 WRIF Detroit

In Part 1, I talked with rock author and metal historian Martin Popoff about his new 666-page tome, Hallowed By Their Name, dedicated to the legacy of Iron Maiden. But there was still plenty more to cover—like how the band responded to the book, where Maiden sits on the Mount Rushmore of metal, and how this all connects back to the New Wave of British Heavy Metal.

Let’s just say Martin didn’t hold back.

🤘 Did Iron Maiden Approve?

Here’s something you might not expect—Iron Maiden actually approved the book. Kind of.

“The publisher sent it over to the band’s attorneys once it was announced,” Martin explained. “They had a few suggestions, like making sure the title and logo didn’t look too official. So we added the word ‘Unofficial’ and tweaked some stuff.”

But when it came to the content?

“They gave us their blessing. They were cool with it. That’s the most important part.”

⚔️ Maiden vs. Metallica (and Everyone Else)

Of course, it wouldn’t be a real metal convo without the “Who’s the biggest band?” debate. So I asked Martin straight up—where does Maiden stand?

“Metallica is the biggest metal band of all time,” he said. “They’ve got the huge stage shows, the innovation, the reach. But Iron Maiden… they might be number two. AC/DC’s in the mix too, depending on how you classify them.”

Martin brought up something I hadn’t considered:

“Maiden’s Peace of Mind was really the blueprint. From there on out, they locked into that sound—right down to the production style. And they’ve stuck with it. There’s personality in every position: Bruce’s vocals, Steve’s bass tone, the harmony guitar licks, even Nicko’s fills.”

He’s not wrong. While other bands have evolved (or tried to), Maiden’s consistency is part of their magic.

⚡ NWOBHM and Why Maiden Endured

We talked about the New Wave of British Heavy Metal—a scene that, let’s face it, didn’t produce a ton of long-term success stories.

“Almost nobody from that scene broke out like Maiden did,” Martin said. “Saxon dropped off. Motorhead stayed a cult band. Def Leppard went a different route entirely. Maiden’s the one that kept growing.”

And why did they stand out?

“From the beginning, they had ambition and a sense of organization,” he said. “You listen to Killers or Number of the Beast, and you just know these guys had something special.”

📚 130+ Books… and Counting

Before we wrapped, I had to ask about his insane output—this guy has written over 130 books. His secret?

“This is my full-time gig. I don’t have a side job. I write fast, and I treat it like a job,” Martin said. “Started in the early ‘90s with Brave Words & Bloody Knuckles, and just kept going.”

He’s covered everyone from Rush to Dio, Judas Priest, UFO, and even The Clash. Up next? A Ronnie James Dio book and a 700+ page Deep Purple epic.

Final word from Martin:

“I just hope Maiden fans get fired up to go back and listen to the albums while reading the book. That’s always the goal.”