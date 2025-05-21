Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 23-May 25

Detroit's Memorial Day weekend offers a vibrant mix of music, art, and celebration. Dance at Hart Plaza's Movement Electronic Music Festival, stroll through the family-friendly Kensington Metropark Art Fair, or experience The Weeknd's new tour. From waterfront yacht parties to cultural festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Detroit, Michigan, this weekend.

Movement Electronic Music Festival

Movement Electronic Music Festival When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2 p.m. to midnight; and Monday, May 26, 2025, from 2 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2 p.m. to midnight; and Monday, May 26, 2025, from 2 to 11 p.m. Where: 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit

1 Hart Plaza, Detroit Cost: 3-Day General Admission Pass $319, Single-Day General Admission Pass $169, 3-Day VIP Pass $449, Single-Day VIP $239 (Sunday is $219), Kids 12 and under are free with paid adult ticket

Each Memorial Day weekend, Detroit's Movement Electronic Music Festival transforms Hart Plaza into a celebration of techno's rich heritage. Known worldwide as a cornerstone of dance music culture, Movement draws thousands of fans with its focus on diversity, authenticity, and innovation. The festival honors the pioneers and new leaders of electronic music, offering an unforgettable experience in the birthplace of techno.

Kensington Metropark Art Fair

Kensington Metropark Art Fair When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, May 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, May 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Maple Beach, Kensington Metro Park, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, Michigan

Maple Beach, Kensington Metro Park, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, Michigan Cost: Free (Metropark pass required)

For those seeking a more relaxed Memorial Day weekend, the Kensington Metropark Art Fair at Maple Beach offers a family-friendly atmosphere amidst scenic surroundings. Running from May 24-26, 2025, the fair features over 100 juried artists showcasing diverse works. Attendees can enjoy hands-on art projects presented by the Detroit Institute of Arts, live music performances, and a variety of food trucks and specialty vendors.

The Weeknd: "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour With Playboi Carti And Mike Dean

The Weeknd in concert with Playboi Carti and Mike Dean When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Ford Field, 2000 Brush St, Detroit

Ford Field, 2000 Brush St, Detroit Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

The Weeknd kicks off his latest tour with an all-new show at Ford Field, debuting never-before-seen production elements for fans. Special guests Playboi Carti and Mike Dean are joining him, adding even more energy to the night. The concert also celebrates the release of The Weeknd's highly anticipated new album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," which is out now. Expect an unforgettable experience packed with new music, stunning visuals, and one of the biggest productions of his career.

Other Events

Detroit's Memorial Day weekend lineup is packed with entertainment on land and water. From live comedy and cultural festivals to music-filled yacht parties, the city offers many ways to celebrate: