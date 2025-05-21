Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 23-May 25
Detroit's Memorial Day weekend offers a vibrant mix of music, art, and celebration. Dance at Hart Plaza's Movement Electronic Music Festival, stroll through the family-friendly Kensington Metropark Art Fair, or experience The Weeknd's new tour. From waterfront yacht parties to cultural festivals, there's something for everyone to enjoy in Detroit, Michigan, this weekend.
Movement Electronic Music Festival
- What: Movement Electronic Music Festival
- When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 2 p.m. to midnight; and Monday, May 26, 2025, from 2 to 11 p.m.
- Where: 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit
- Cost: 3-Day General Admission Pass $319, Single-Day General Admission Pass $169, 3-Day VIP Pass $449, Single-Day VIP $239 (Sunday is $219), Kids 12 and under are free with paid adult ticket
Each Memorial Day weekend, Detroit's Movement Electronic Music Festival transforms Hart Plaza into a celebration of techno's rich heritage. Known worldwide as a cornerstone of dance music culture, Movement draws thousands of fans with its focus on diversity, authenticity, and innovation. The festival honors the pioneers and new leaders of electronic music, offering an unforgettable experience in the birthplace of techno.
Kensington Metropark Art Fair
- What: Kensington Metropark Art Fair
- When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, May 26, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Maple Beach, Kensington Metro Park, 4570 Huron River Parkway, Milford, Michigan
- Cost: Free (Metropark pass required)
For those seeking a more relaxed Memorial Day weekend, the Kensington Metropark Art Fair at Maple Beach offers a family-friendly atmosphere amidst scenic surroundings. Running from May 24-26, 2025, the fair features over 100 juried artists showcasing diverse works. Attendees can enjoy hands-on art projects presented by the Detroit Institute of Arts, live music performances, and a variety of food trucks and specialty vendors.
The Weeknd: "After Hours Til Dawn" Tour With Playboi Carti And Mike Dean
- What: The Weeknd in concert with Playboi Carti and Mike Dean
- When: Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Ford Field, 2000 Brush St, Detroit
- Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing
The Weeknd kicks off his latest tour with an all-new show at Ford Field, debuting never-before-seen production elements for fans. Special guests Playboi Carti and Mike Dean are joining him, adding even more energy to the night. The concert also celebrates the release of The Weeknd's highly anticipated new album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," which is out now. Expect an unforgettable experience packed with new music, stunning visuals, and one of the biggest productions of his career.
Other Events
Detroit's Memorial Day weekend lineup is packed with entertainment on land and water. From live comedy and cultural festivals to music-filled yacht parties, the city offers many ways to celebrate:
- Isabel Hagen: Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. at The Detroit House of Comedy, 2301 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Detroit Yacht Party 8 with Dabura and Rostek: Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. (boarding starts at 12:30) at Diamond Belle Yacht, 1340 Atwater St., Detroit
- The 7th Annual Detroit Diaspora Day Fest: Sunday, May 25, 2025, from noon to midnight at The Norwood, 6531 Woodward Ave., Detroit