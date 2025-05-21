9 Nasty Stage Falls Ranging from Funny to Painful

Stage falls: They happen to even the best rockers out there.

Sometimes, they’re hilarious. However, there are times when a tumble will literally have you scream, “OH, SH-T!” out loud.



We got to thinking about stage falls recently, thanks to Guns N' Roses. The band's Instagram and TikTok accounts shared a supercut of Axl Rose and his many stage falls over the years. The video was playfully captioned, "Guns N' Roses Greatest Hits!"

In the spirit of this video, here's a look back at some of the nastiest stage falls over the years, ranging from funny to painful.

Tom Morello

During a Rage Against the Machine show in Toronto in 2022, Tom Morello took a nasty spill from the stage, but the incident wasn't really his fault. A fan ran up on the stage, and when security tackled the fan, Morello was taken out in the process. Singer Zack de la Rocha briefly stopped the show to make sure his bandmate was okay. Fortunately, Morello popped back up and was clearly not fazed. He then proceeded to whip the crowd up into a frenzy. (After all, this was a Rage show.)

Kirk Hammett

Among the stage falls that can be classified as "funny" is this one from Kirk Hammett during a May 2019 Metallica show in Milan. Mid-solo on "Moth Into Flame," Hammett slips on his Wah Wah pedal due to heavy rain that was passing through. He wrote in an Instagram post showing the slip, "It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower." (Side note: Please never play your guitar in the shower! It seems like a terrible idea. However, peep Hammett's "guitar face" just before slipping on his Wah Wah pedal. Dude was feeling it during that solo!)

Steven Tyler

The Aerosmith frontman has fallen off the stage a lot in his storied career. One of the worst times occurred in 2009 when Aerosmith played Sturgis. In the clip below, you can see Tyler walking toward the end of a catwalk and bust a few of his trademark moves before falling of the catwalk, much to the shock of the crowd.



Per Rolling Stone, Tyler was then airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for head, neck and shoulder injuries. Understandably, the show was cut short. After all, it's kind of difficult to do an Aerosmith show without the Demon of Screamin'.



Rolling Stone noted that during this 2009 Aerosmith tour, Tyler injured his hamstring two months before the Sturgis incident, which resulted in seven shows being postponed. Also, guitarist Brad Whitford missed a significant chunk of that 2009 Aerosmith tour after he needed surgery for bumping his head while getting out of his Ferrari. (Rock star problems, amiright?)

Chris Martin

This fall saw Martin take a surprising fall in a trapdoor on stage during a November 2024 Coldplay show in Melbourne, Australia. Martin is walking backwards while talking to the crowd when he falls in the trapdoor, but a stage crew member is there and braces his fall.

Martin says, "Whoa! That's not planned. Thank you guys. Hold s---! That was nearly a YouTube moment."

Well, it still was a moment of sorts, but it definitely could've been way worse.

James Hetfield

On September 4, 2017, Papa Het fell into a hole on stage during Metallica’s show in Amsterdam. Thankfully, he was okay, but it certainly could’ve been worse. At the very least, we're sure that hurt. For anyone that bruises easily, you would be so screwed after this fall.

Vince Neil (2021)

This was a scary one. Neil was performing a solo set in October 2021 when he fell through a small gap between a speaker and the stage that resulted in a four-foot drop onto a cement floor. He was taken to a nearby hospital and, fortunately, didn't sustain any serious injuries.

Vince Neil (2024)

Sure, this fall from Vince Neil wasn't nearly as bad as the one from 2021. However, face-planting during "Wild Side" is a surefire way to suck the cool right out of you. Again, we're all glad he was okay, but what a bummer! This is like the equivalent of a normal person randomly tripping when walking down the street.

The Edge

Another fall that could’ve been a lot worse was this misstep by The Edge on the opening night of U2’s 2015 “Innocence and Experience” tour. He literally walked off the edge of the stage! You can't make this up!

Dave Grohl

Who could forget this moment? Dave Grohl’s major fall off stage during a 2015 show in Sweden may have resulted in a broken leg, but it gave us the Foo Throne. We’ll just chalk this up to taking the good with the bad. Plus, he had THE BEST reaction to falling off stage, too. Even in tons of pain, Grohl manages to be the most charming mofo in the room!

BONUS: Krist Novoselic