Part 2: Triumph’s Next Chapter – Gil Moore Teases a Mind-Blowing Mixed Reality Tour

By Meltdown

Meltdown back with Part 2 of my convo with Triumph’s Gil Moore—and if you thought the tribute album was cool, buckle up. Gil dropped a bomb on me about Triumph’s upcoming mixed reality tour.

Now, before you say, “What the hell is a mixed reality tour?”—you’re not alone.

“The reason you don’t know is because it doesn’t exist… yet,” Gil laughed. “This isn’t like the ABBA thing. It’s not just animation or holograms. We’re talking about merging original band members with new players to create a six-piece power trio. Sounds weird? Just wait.”

Gil and longtime Triumph lighting director Paul Dexter—who worked on holograms for Ronnie James Dio and Frank Zappa—started exploring how to bring Triumph into the future without hitting the road full-time.

“We looked into Microsoft’s mixed reality department,” Gil said. “Next thing you know, we’re on a different path… two or three different technologies later, and we’re trying to bring this band back to fans in a way they’ve never seen.”

The idea? Combine visuals of Rik, Mike, and Gil with a live backing band of elite musicians, like Phil X, to create something that’s part concert, part cinematic experience, and totally Triumph.

“If we get this rolling, it’ll be a great way to thank the fans,” Gil said. “Because Triumph fans are loyal as hell.”

And that loyalty goes deep—Triumph built its name grinding through smaller cities before playing massive stages. “You saw us in Petoskey, Saginaw, Flint… we hit every corner,” Gil said. “We didn’t just do L.A. and New York—we did Toledo and Green Bay.”

And that’s the spirit behind this mixed reality concept—taking Triumph back to the people.

Gil made it clear: touring in the traditional sense isn’t in the cards. “Family takes precedent,” he told me. “And this project lets us do something amazing without leaving home.”

We may not know exactly what this tour will look like yet, but if it’s got Gil, Rik, Mike, Phil, and Mike Clink behind it… you know it’s going to be worth the wait.